Sunil Gavaskar Reveals Turning Point Of 1983 WC Campaign, Lauds Kapil Dev's Leadership

Thursday marked the 37th anniversary of India lifting its first ODI World Cup in 1983. The 1983 World Cup final is one of India's most memorable matches as India defended a modest total of 183 against the mighty West Indies team. At the start of the World Cup, not many considered India as the team that could actually lift the World Cup. However, contrary to all expectations, India managed to do the unthinkable as they became the first team besides the West Indies to lay their hands on the coveted silverware.

Sunil Gavaskar reveals the moment that changed India's mindset during 1983 World Cup, heaps praise on Kapil Dev

Former Indian cricket captain Sunil Gavaskar, who was a key member of that World Cup-winning squad, had revealed the turning point of the 1983 World Cup campaign on a chat show. While speaking on Breakfast with Champions, Sunil Gavaskar said that his biggest triumph was the 1983 World Cup win and added that he still can't get over it. Sunil Gavaskar further said that he doesn't watch old cricket videos generally but he can watch the 1983 World Cup final again and again.

Sunil Gavaskar termed the 1983 World Cup final win as incredible and said that nobody gave them a chance. He added that when they left for the World Cup from India, even they didn't believe they could do it. But after defeating the defending champions West Indies in the first league match in Manchester, the Indian team realised that they had beaten the mighty Caribbean team in their own backyard just prior to the marquee event. Having beaten them again in their very first match in English conditions made them believe they can win the World Cup.

Sunil Gavaskar further lauded Kapil Dev's captaincy and said that the World Cup-winning captain had a positive aura around him, which was incredible. He added that there was nothing impossible with Kapil Dev. Sunil Gavaskar also went on to laud the Kapil Dev 175 knock against Zimbabwe. The 'Little Master' described the Kapil Dev 175 knock as 'batting of the highest class' and arguably the 'greatest ODI hundred he has ever seen.'

Sunil Gavaskar added it was a pity that the Kapil Dev 175 knock was not recorded for television viewing. The match was reportedly not covered live by the official broadcasters of the tournament, who were on a strike that day and hence no video footage of that game is available.

Sunil Gavaskar opined that the Kapil Dev 175 knock was a game transforming moment for not just that match itself, but Indian cricket as a whole, since the mentality of batting in ODI cricket changed ever since. Sunil Gavaskar went on to say that he had never seen that kind of batting quality in his playing days.

IMAGE AND VIDEO COURTESY: YOUTUBE/ BREAKFAST WITH CHAMPIONS