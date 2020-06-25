37 Years Of 1983 World Cup: Kabir Khan Salutes Team India, Says 'history Was Written'

The much-awaited sports-drama 83 that traces India’s historic Cricket World Cup win in 1983, celebrated 37 years of the glorious day. On the anniversary of this milestone, filmmaker Kabir Khan shared a tribute on social media where he hailed the victory by the Indian cricket team led by legendary skipper Kapil Dev. The video traced several incidents of the special day that changed Indian cricket forever.

Kabir Khan hails Indian Cricket team for their historic win

Kabir shared the video on his Instagram page which showed Kapil lifting the coveted trophy in the iconic Lord’s balcony. The entire team of 83 saluted the sincere efforts of the Indian cricket team for changing the game in 1983. The short clip also showed a throwback monochrome picture of the entire team posing after the win.

During the year, Indian batters nearly succumbed to the talent in the Windies’ ranks as the Indian team playing the finals was bowled out for 183 in 54.5 overs. India lost their last seven wickets for 93 runs, while Windies lost their last nine wickets for 90 runs. Kris Srikkanth was the top-scorer in both innings with 38 runs. Viv Richards was the only other cricketer in the final to enter the thirties scoring 33.

The Kabir Khan directorial multi starrer film will see Ranveer Singh in the lead essaying the role of Kapil Dev. Apart from Ranveer, the film also features Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles. Due to the pandemic, with everything resuming slowly, the director has said, in his interaction with a national daily sometime back, that the release of the film is likely to be delayed further as they do not want the audiences to be apprehensive while watching the film.

Kabir Khan had previously made a statement claiming that the film has been made with the cinema hall experience in mind and will not have a digital premiere on OTT platforms. He has now said that he is going to wait until everyone feels comfortable and safe enough to come to theatres. Kabir Khan revealed to the daily that he will wait until people feel fearless and comfortable to put on masks and gloves to watch a film.

