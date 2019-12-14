Aus V NZ: Aleem Dar Floored After A Collision With Mitchell Santner, Avoids A Nasty Injury

Aleem Dar who broke Steve Bucknor's record of umpiring in the most number of Test matches in the ongoing Day-Night Test between Australia and New Zealand had a horrible experience on Day 3 of the first Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Aleem Dar down on the floor

This happened when Mitchell Santner had attempted to back the ball that was thrown by a fielder and it ended up missing the stumps. In the process, both Santner and Aleem Dar had an inadvertent collision after they had knee contact. While the Kiwi spinner was still on his feet, Dar was down on the ground and looked in deep discomfort as well. The New Zealand players showed concern and the physios made their presence without any delay. They applied healing spray to his knee and for a moment, it felt like the umpire would be taken off the field. Surprisingly, he was back on his feet and said that all was alright and also had a confident smile on his face. He was then given his hat and then continued to officiate the contest. The video was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle.

Day one: Injury to Lochie Ferguson (NZ)

Day two: Injury to Josh Hazlewood (AUS)

Day three: Injury to Aleem Dar (ICC) 😬@bet365_aus | #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/grK4pumMz8 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2019

Injury concerns for both sides

The ongoing Test match has already put both teams in a spot of bother with injury concerns. New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson had to leave the field after he had strained a right calf muscle-tendon on Day 1 as a result of which he will not be able to bowl in the remainder of the Test match. On Day 2, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood also had to walk off after having bowled a couple of deliveries. MRI scans confirmed a left hamstring strain and like Ferguson, even he will not be able to bowl in the remainder of the game.

