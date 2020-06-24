'Lasith Malinga Has Kissed The Ball 17,944 Times': Fans React To Sachin Tendulkar's Tweet

Several cricketing rules have been changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the rules that were changed is the ban on the usage of saliva to shine the ball. The ICC put an end on the usage of saliva once cricketing action resumes. Bowlers from all over the world have had their say on the change in the rule and how it would be an added disadvantage in a game which is already batsman-oriented.

Sachin Tendulkar reckons Lasith Malinga will have to change his run-up

Srl Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga is one such bowler who will be deeply affected by this rule. The same was pointed out by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in a Tweet on Tuesday. Lasith Malinga is regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time in limited-overs cricket. Lasith Malinga also has one of the most unconventional bowling actions in the world, particularly the way in which he releases the ball. In fact, he is also known to kiss the ball at the start of his run-up, which is what his former Mumbai Indians teammate Sachin Tendulkar has pointed out.

A certain someone will have to also change his run up routine with the new @icc rules! What say Mali?😋#LasithMalinga pic.twitter.com/rHqbXZ3LMj — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 23, 2020

As soon as Sachin Tendulkar posted his funny tweet, fans started flooding the comment section with equally entertaining reactions. Some fans suggested Lasith Malinga to find an alternative while others came up with funny memes. Let's take a look at a few reactions on Sachin Tendulkar's tweet.

When GOD of Cricket wishes so, Malinga has to do it now 😁 — V Shashank (@shashankv76) June 23, 2020

Pakistani after reading new law of cricket pic.twitter.com/ScNufbajMl — Rahul Punjabi (@Rahulpunjabi987) June 23, 2020

Sanitizer lagayega 😂 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 23, 2020

Hahaha, true that. I guess his charm in bowling lies between that kiss 😜 — Ankit Barsagade (@BarsagadeAnkit) June 23, 2020

Sir he will kiss his own hand now 😜 — Prabir Bhatt 🇮🇳 (@PrabirBhatt) June 23, 2020

The new rules introduced by the ICC aimed at reducing the risks posed by the coronavirus and protect the safety of players and match officials, which is why the ICC has completely banned the use of saliva to shine the ball. During the initial period of adjustment, umpires will be lenient on the use, however, subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning, the ICC had announced recently. "A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball will result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side. Whenever saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean the ball before play recommences," the ICC stated.

