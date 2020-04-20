Lasith Malinga Net Worth, Earnings And IPL 2020 Salary That Mumbai Indians Bowler May Lose

Seasoned Sri Lankan pacer and current T20I captain Lasith Malinga is widely regarded as one of the greatest limited-overs fast bowlers of all-time. He has taken 445 wickets in both ODIs and T20Is combined and another 101 wickets in the longest format before announcing his Test retirement. He famously led Sri Lanka to victory in the 2014 ICC T20 World Cup in Bangladesh. Here, we take a look at some details regarding Lasith Malinga net worth and Lasith Malinga IPL salary for the upcoming season.

Lasith Malinga net worth and Lasith Malinga IPL salary

Lasith Malinga net worth

According to Sports News 360, the Lasith Malinga net worth figure is estimated to be approximately USD $8.5 million (₹65.13 crore). Some of the Lasith Malinga net worth information comprises of his total earnings from Sri Lanka Cricket as an active cricket player. The aforementioned Lasith Malinga net worth also includes his salary from Mumbai Indians through Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts.

Lasith Malinga IPL salary (IPL 2020)

During the IPL 2020 trading window, Lasith Malinga was one of the 15 cricketers retained by Mumbai Indians for the upcoming IPL 2020 season. Mumbai Indians retained the cricketer for US$280,400 (₹2 crore). However, the cricketer is expected to lose the amount if the IPL 2020 gets cancelled in wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Lasith Malinga in IPL 2020 for Mumbai Indians

Lasith Malinga has been part of the Mumbai Indians franchise since the inaugural edition of IPL. He is expected to reprise his role as the Mumbai Indians' premier pacer in IPL 2020. While the defending champions were initially slated to launch their title defence campaign against Chennai Super Kings on March 29, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently decided to postpone the tournament until further notice.

Disclaimer: The above Lasith Malinga net worth and Lasith Malinga IPL salary information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

