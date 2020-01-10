Lasith Malinga Net Worth, IPL Salary, Career And T20I Future

Sri Lanka T20I captain Lasith Malinga has been one of his country's most successful cricketers of all time. He also led the Sri Lankan 2014 T20 World Cup-winning side. Malinga also holds various international records in cricket. He is also popular in India for having played and won many matches for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Lasith Malinga net worth

Lasith Malinga is not only amongst the most popular cricket players in the world right now. According to sources like Celebs Trending Now and Trend Celebs Now, Malinga's current net worth goes up to $5 million, as of last year. However, certain sources claim that the figure could be higher.

Lasith Malinga IPL salary

Lasith Malinga, who began his IPL journey with the Mumbai Indians with a ₹1.4 crore contract in 2008, was paid a whopping ₹9.5 crores in 2014. However, the Sri Lankan was paid ₹2 crores to stay with the team in the IPL Auction 2019.

Lasith Malinga and his T20 future

Lasith Malinga, who has already retired from Tests and ODIs, has expressed his desire to also retire from T20Is after leading his team to another Twenty20 World Cup, having last won the accolade in 2014. He had also mentioned that his target would be to play in the qualifying rounds of the T20 World Cup in Australia, where if his team qualifies for the knockouts, he would not mind retiring anytime after that happens. Sri Lanka is currently playing a T20 against India where the latter had clinched a dominant victory after a good display of bowling followed by a clinical chase in their second T20I match in Indore. The first match in Guwahati had to be abandoned due to a damp pitch.

Image credits: Instagram | Lasith Malinga