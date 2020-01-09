Ind Vs SL: KL Rahul Reveals Major Change In Approach For Success In White-ball Cricket

India batsman KL Rahul took charge of the national team's run-chase with a 32-ball 45 at the top of the order as India beat Sri Lanka in the Indore T20I on Tuesday. The right-hander was involved in a 71-run opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan, which paved the way for India’s first international win in 2020. His consistent run in limited-overs formats seems to be a good sign for Indian cricket going forward and the batsman is widely considered to be one of the world’s best T20I batsmen at the moment.

Ind vs SL: KL Rahul reveals about his approach towards limited-overs cricket

KL Rahul has been in prolific form in white-ball cricket. The right-hander posted two centuries and three half-centuries in 2019 and three 50-plus scores in T20Is during the same period. According to the batsman, he has been reading the game “a lot better” now, which has helped him in playing long, match-winning knocks. While speaking with reporters after India’s 7-wicket win in Indore, KL Rahul said that he always had the ability to score runs. He added that he now spends time in the middle and will happily carry the same form going ahead.

KL Rahul on Ind vs SL 2nd T20I

While speaking about his approach towards chasing any target, KL Rahul said that his batting plans depend on the situation of the game. Since Sri Lanka only posed a 144-run challenge up ahead, he said that his plans were simply about spending time at the crease. He also credited the bowlers for their effort and thought that a score in the 170s was an ideal total at the Holkar deck.

India vs Sri Lanka 2020

Meanwhile, Team India will now face Sri Lanka in the series-deciding third T20I in Pune on January 10. After a damp squib affair in Guwahati, the ‘Men in Blue’ romped through the Sri Lankan total in Indore to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Since Rohit Sharma was rested from the series, KL Rahul is expected to reprise his role of Indian opener alongside Shikhar Dhawan.

KXIP Squad 2020

KL Rahul is set to lead Kings XI Punjab for the first time ever in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season starting March 29. Rahul replaces Ravichandran Ashwin at the helm of the affairs. The team will be coached by former India captain Anil Kumble.

A clinical performance by #TeamIndia in Indore.



Will the boys clinch the series in Pune? #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/6Hm0jPVYC1 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 7, 2020

