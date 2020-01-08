IND Vs SL: Navdeep Saini Thwarts Scott Styris' Dig At India Playing 4 RCB Bowlers In T20I

Team India's bowling line-up handed the team an easy victory in the Indore T20I on Tuesday and helped the hosts take a 1-0 lead over the visitors Sri Lanka in the 3-match T20I series. The Player of the Match was Navdeep Saini, who also happens to play under Virat Kohli at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Saini took 2 wickets for 18 runs at a very effective economy of 4.50.

ALSO READ | IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli scores 30*, becomes highest T20I run-scorer of all-time

Scott Styris doubts Virat Kohli's selection strategy

I'm a little surprised India have gone into this match with THREE @RCBTweets bowling options plus Y Chahal in reserve when theyve been consistently the worst @IPL bowling side over the last couple of seasons 🤔 — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) January 7, 2020

Before the match started, former Kiwi all-rounder Scott Styris took to Twitter and questioned why the Indian team's line-up featured four RCB bowlers. RCB have had a very tough time at the IPL since they made the final in 2016. The team consistently finishes at the bottom of the IPL table and has been one of the earliest exits in the past two seasons. One of the biggest reasons behind RCB's IPL woes has been their bowlers who have failed to contain the opposition batsmen. Yesterday's India playing XI featured three RCB bowlers in the playing XI - Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini. RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was also present in the Team India squad although he did not play the match.

ALSO READ | Ind vs SL: Shreyas Iyer and ISL star Wayne Vaz remember school days in heartfelt post

Navdeep Saini responds in style

Bull's eye 🎯



Saini picks up his first for the night. Sri Lanka 64/2 after 9 overs.



Live - https://t.co/OExOCRLv44 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/DyZQrODksH — BCCI (@BCCI) January 7, 2020

While it is very improbable that Navdeep Saini or any of the others got to know about Scott Styris' tweet while they were on the ground, the young bowlers proved the Kiwi wrong and single-handedly helped India get a grip on the game in the first innings itself. Navdeep Saini was the leader of the pack as he took two wickets with a very impressive economy of 4.50. Spinner Washington Sundar also got the important wicket of opening batsman Avishka Fernando. Shivam Dube was not a part of the match's action much as he was not used a bowler and the team did not need to bat deep enough for Dube to come out to bat. Indian fans were quick to point these facts out to Styris.

And both the RCB bowlers took wickets

Especially saini who bowled 3-16-1 pic.twitter.com/vMitLR1MXp — why_so_single_? (@Vinivinci3) January 7, 2020

Dear scottty, hope u gets the reply from saini's Yorker . — Deep Dhaliwal (@deep_dhaliwall) January 7, 2020

ALSO READ | Ind vs SL: Gautam Gambhir finds Sanju Samson better than Shikhar Dhawan to play for India

ALSO READ | Ind vs SL 1st T20I: Zaheer Khan slams Guwahati groundsmen after rain forces abandonment