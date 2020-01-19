Lasith Malinga's Prodigy Makes Waves At U-19 World Cup Game Against India

One of Sri Lanka's greatest bowlers ever, Lasith Maling is widely known for his swift toe-crushing and one of a kind yorkers. At once, his unique action made it difficult for batsman to read his deliveries. However, ever since his retirement from the 50-over format, the Sri Lankan team has been in search of the next death over specialist for them to uplift their fallen spirits.

Identical sling, lethal yorkers

The wait finally seems to be over as 17-year-old Matheesha Pathirana took the field for the U-19 Sri Lankan team in the ICC U-19 World Cup. Swift run-up, identical slinging action and lethal yorkers made fan reminisce of veteran Lasith Malinga. The young prodigy made his mark in first-class cricket as he scalped six wickets for just seven runs in his debut game for Trinity. Here is a video of the prodigy bowler:

READ | Malinga Ready To Quit After T20 Debacle In India

Sri Lanka’s Matheera Pathirana in action. Wonder how many more kids out there are imitating Malinga? #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/17Pgv5qCz2 — Jay Cricket Dude (@JayCricketDude) January 19, 2020

READ | Warner, Smith, Bowlers Make Australia Favourites For India Tests: Hayden

Trinity College Kandy produces another Slinga !!



17 Year old Matheesha Pathirana took 6 wickets for 7 Runs on his debut game for Trinity !! #lka pic.twitter.com/q5hrI0Gl68 — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) September 26, 2019

India set a target of 298

The U-19 World Cup between India and Sri Lanka which is currently underway has so far witnessed Matheesha Pathirana bowl 8 overs in the match but remained wicketless. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to take the field first. India's opener Yashaswi Jaiswal slammed his half-century and subsequently, skipper Priyam Garg and DC Juel also notched up their fifties. Owing to these significant contributions, India managed to score 297 runs for the loss of four wickets setting a target of 298 for the Lankans to win.

READ | Lasith Malinga Net Worth, IPL Salary, Career And T20I Future

READ | Malinga Won't Mind Retiring If Sri Lanka Makes T20 World Cup Knockout Stage