'Last 10 Years Haven't Been A Fluke': Usman Khawaja Reacts To First Ton On English Soil

Why you are reading this: Day 2 of the inaugural ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test belonged to Usman Khawaja as he played an inning of 126 runs off 279 balls before Stumps. His innings in the second day included 14 fours and 2 sixes and he will look forward to converting his ton into a big score on Day 3. The Aussies were on the race to trail in return for England's first-innings score of 393 but were limited to 386.

3 things you need to know

The first Ashes 2023 Test is being played in Birmingham

Joe Root was the top scorer during the England innings and played a knock of 141 runs in 321 balls

Australia is the current holder of the Ashes

Usman Khawaja's ton put Australia in the driver's seat

The Australian team didn't have a good start at the beginning of Day two, as they lost David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne early in the day. Usman Khawaja took the responsibility of taking his team out of the trouble situation and went on to score a well-compiled inning.

Usman Khawaja, while speaking in the press conference after his first Test ton in England, stated the significance of his achievement. He mentioned being dropped from the team on the last two Ashes tours in the English conditions. Khawaja also spoke about the last century he hit in India, which was the reason to prove himself, and that the success of his career in the last decade has not been more than a fluke.

I think it was a culmination of three Ashes tours to England and being dropped for two of them. I don't read the media, but when I'm getting sprayed in the nets and when I'm going out it's getting sprayed that I can't bat in England, I think it was a little more emotional than usual. I feel like I am saying this all the time, the same thing happened in India. Not that I have a point to prove, but it's good for Australia to go out and score runs, just to show everyone that the last 10 years haven't been a fluke.

The English cricket team was hoping to make a comeback on Day three by taking up early wickets. They succeeded in their primary aim of removing Usman Khawaja and were able to restrict the visitors to 386.