WATCH: Usman Khawaja Attends Ashes Press Conference With His Adorable 3-year-old Daughter

Why you're reading this: Australia finished Day 2 of the inaugural Ashes Test at 311/5 wherein opening Usman Khawaja was their top scorer. Khawaja played an unbeaten knock of 126 runs in 279 balls with 14 fours and 2 sixes. The left-handed opening batsman will look forward to take his team to a solid first innings total when he will come out to bat on Day 3.

3 things you need to know

England and Australia are taking on each other in the first Ashes 2023 Test in Birmingham

Australia trail by 82 runs at Stumps on Day 2 in response to England's first innings score

England scored 393/8 d in their first innings with Joe Root (118* off 152 balls) being their top scorer

Australia on top after Khawaja's ton

The Australian team started Day 2 from where they left on the first day, however, they didn't have a good start as David Warner was removed early by Stuart Broad during the 11th over of the innings for a score of 9 in 27 balls. Warner's woes against Broad continued as this was the 15th time that he got dismissed to the right-arm English pacer in Test cricket. Stuart didn't stop here and removed number one Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne on the very next ball. He also became the third bowler to dismiss Labuschagne for a duck in Test cricket.

Though, Usman Khawaja took the responsibility to take his team out of trouble and scored a ton after being put under pressure by the English pace attack. Apart from his hundred, Khawaja was also part of the headlines due to a 'cute' gesture he showed during the post-day-press conference.

READ | England vs Australia Ashes 2023 1st Test live score

Usman Khawaja shows cute gesture with daughter at the press conference

Usman Khawaja had come up for the press conference after the end of Day 2 of the ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test match. Khawaja also carried his elder daughter Aisha with him who refused to get separated from his father. Aisha also inquired about her young sister to which the left-handed Aussie opener replied that she is with her mother. Usman also told the journalists that he might have limited time due to his daughter's presence.

READ | Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad hunts down David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne on Day 2

Watch the video here

Cutest video of the day - Usman Khawaja and his daughter's beautiful moments at press conference.



This is so beautiful. pic.twitter.com/Mo3ow4yYv3 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) June 18, 2023

Yes, she's not here, baby Ayla's not here. She is with mamma. We'll go back soon though, okay? Two minutes. let me talk. Ok? I don't know how much time I have here. so let's do it

Australia are the current holders of the Ashes and have also won the last three editions of the world's oldest cricket rivalry. They will look forward to continuing their dominance in the current series as well.