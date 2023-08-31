Pakistan beat Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 opener at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The home side dominated the game after they won the toss and elected to bat. Pakistan were 342/6 in 50 overs and bowled Nepal’s whole team in 23.4 overs, as the latest participants only managed to make 104 runs. However, the next Asia Cup match from Group A will be the India vs Pakistan clash on Saturday.

3 things you need to know

The Indian team arrived in Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup

Sri Lanka will face Bangladesh on Thursday, August 31

Pakistan won the first match against Nepal by 238 runs

Is the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash marred by bad weather?

India and Pakistan typically face off against one another in ACC (Asia Cricket Council) or ICC (International Cricket Council) competitions. However, the anticipation surrounding the upcoming match between these cricket powerhouses at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has captivated the attention of fans around the world.

The most recent meeting between these bitter adversaries occurred during the T20 World Cup in 2022. This tense match appeared to be slipping away from India, but Virat Kohli's extraordinary performance, highlighted by a spectacular six, ultimately led India to a triumphant victory.

During the T20 format of the 2022 Asia Cup, India and Pakistan met twice. India emerged victorious in the opening match, whereas Pakistan prevailed in the Super Four contest. Despite their endeavours, Pakistan failed to win the coveted trophy in the final match against Sri Lanka.

IND vs PAK: Kandy Weather Report

There is a 90% probability of rain and thunderstorms in Kandy on September 2, according to Weather.com. According to forecasts, the atmosphere will be in a constant state of change, with thunderstorms possible during the day and rain and thunder expected overnight.

Kandy weather should expect thunderstorms during the day, with temperatures peaking at 26 degrees Celsius. The forecast calls for WSW winds of 10–15 km/h. With a 90% chance of rain, there is a good chance that it will rain.

Expect the weather pattern to continue into the evening, complete with steady rain and occasional lightning. Forecasters predict a low of 22 degrees Celsius as the day progresses. The forecast calls for west-southwest winds to remain steady at 10 to 15 km/h. There is still a 70% chance of precipitation overnight. If the IND vs PAK match gets washed off due to rain, it would be heartbreaking for millions of cricket fans.