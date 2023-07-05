'Legend meets legend': Awestruck Virat Kohli catches up with Garfield Sobers - WATCH

Team India has landed in the West Indies for the scheduled series across all formats. The action will begin from the One-of-Test Match that will start from July 12. Before the start, Team India is busy in the practice sessions and expectedly the attention is on their every move, especially on former India captain Virat Kohli. Thus, a meeting between him and WI legend Sir Garfield Sobers could not have gone without raising the eyebrows of the cricket world.

3 Things you need to know:

India vs West Indies to start from July 12, 2023

India will play 1 Test, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20s in the series

West Indies have failed to qualify for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli meets Sir Garfield Sobers

In what could be defined as the coming together of the golden age and the modern jewel, Sir Garfield Sobers and Virat Kohli had a brief encounter outside one of the stadiums in the Caribbean. In a clip shared by BCCI, members of Team India's squad from captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill can be seen having an endearing moment with Gary Sobers. The visual also showcases that Sobers came in the company of his wife.

In Barbados & in the company of greatness! 🫡 🫡#TeamIndia meet one of the greatest of the game - Sir Garfield Sobers 🙌 🙌#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/f2u1sbtRmP — BCCI (@BCCI) July 5, 2023

While the Men in Blue are enjoying their time in North America, the on-field action is set to start soon.

IND vs WI: What the tour will offer?

India will take on West Indies in 1 Test, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20s in the forthcoming tour. The project is taken as a vital practice stint before the World Cup 2023. Moreover, in the series some fresh faces could be tested, who are willing to make their mark on the international front. As for West Indies, the tour may not pose much opportunity as the team is already out of the race to qualify for the upcoming World Cup, to be held in India in October 2023. However, by upsetting India in the ODI series the side can send a statement to the cricket fraternity. What do you think the West Indies tour has in store for the teams, fans, and the game?