R Ashwin Gives His Final Verdict On The Bairstow Incident, Cites Ranji Trophy Example

India's veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has shared his perspective on the Jonny Bairstow incident during the second Ashes Test. Ashwin believes that Alex Carey, who dismissed Bairstow, was not at fault, and instead, England paid the price for not adhering to basic rules. The controversial dismissal of Bairstow on Day 5 of the Lord's Test resulted in debates across the cricketing world, with various current and former players providing their opinions.

Australia and England are currently locking horns in a five-match Ashes series

Australia won the first two Tests to take a 2-0 lead in the contest

Australia won the first Test by 2 wickets and second Test by 43 runs

Ashwin gives his final verdict

Ashwin, one of the first individuals to comment on the matter, tweeted that Carey noticed a pattern in Bairstow leaving the crease early, similar to Ashwin's past instances of running out batters at the non-striker end for backing up too far. In a fresh take, Ashwin highlighted two fundamental rules that Bairstow and England failed to follow. The first rule involves the communication between the batter and the wicketkeeper before leaving the crease.

Ashwin stated on his YouTube channel, "A debate regarding that Bairstow dismissal is that since it was the last ball of the over, it seems he left that delivery and came to the non-striker end to have a chat. Take a look at the replay again. Alex Carey didn't wait for a second to hit the stumps. He knew Bairstow will leave the crease and that's why he threw at the stumps immediately. Bairstow didn't take a single look behind and started leaving his crease."

"It's the most basic stuff, guys. Follow the ball and then leave the crease. Even now in Ranji Trophy and international cricket, the batsman will always look at the keeper and slip fielder, ask their permission and only then leave the crease. That's because the keeper and the slip-cordon can still do it. That is absolutely allowed within the rules of the game. Since the game was in the balance, I can understand the crowd going on with it. Other than that, I don't think there is anything wrong with what Carey did. He correctly utilised seeing the pattern of what Bairstow usually does," Ashes added.

