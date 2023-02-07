'Legend Of Limited Overs' Aaron Finch Calls Time In T20Is, Will Play In BBL; See Reactions

Australian T20I skipper Aaron Finch announced his retirement from international cricket in a press conference on Tuesday. The two-time World Cup winner ended his 12-year-long international cricketing career, which started in 2011 and saw him play 103 T20Is, 146 ODIs and six Test matches. The 36-year-old was the longest-serving T20I captain of the 2021 T20 World Cup winners.

Meanwhile, Twitter was sent into a meltdown as the development came to light early morning on Tuesday. Announcing the development on Twitter, Cricket Australia said, “Our World Cup winning, longest serving men's T20I captain has called time on a remarkable career. Thanks for everything @AaronFinch5”.

Here's what ICC said about Aaron Finch

Shedding their thoughts on the development, ICC said, “Aaron Finch has called time on his stunning international career that included leading Australia to their first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy”. Finch captained the Aussie T20I squad in a world record of 76 games, alongside leading the ODI team in 55 matches.

Finch made his international debut against England in a T20I in 2011 and has went on to hit 8804 runs across formats. He smashed two centuries in the shortest format while hitting 17 centuries in ODIs. The big-hitting batsman hanged his boot in the 50-over format in September last year but continued to lead the team in T20Is.

In his final T20I knock he smashed 63 runs against Ireland in a match that Australia won by 42 runs. Reacting to the major news, cricket fans came up with interesting reactions. While a section of fans hailed Finch for his on-field exploits, few fans felt it was the right time for Finch to take the call. It is pertinent to mention that Finch will continue to play for Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League.



