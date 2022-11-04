T20 World Cup: Why Is Wade Captaining Australia Vs Afghanistan Instead Of Aaron Finch?

Australia and Afghanistan are currently locking horns against each other in their final Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Veteran wicket-keeper Matthew Wade is captaining the Australian side in absence of regular skipper Aaron Finch. The Australian T20 captain is not part of the playing XI due to an injury he sustained during a game against Ireland on Monday. Finch sustained a hamstring injury in the game due to which he has been deemed unfit to play against Afghanistan.

AUS vs AFG: Why is Aaron Finch not playing

Finch was instrumental in Australia's win in their last game against Ireland. The top-order batter played a captain's knock to help his side win the game. He scored 63 off 44 balls and was named the player of the match for helping Australia post a mammoth total on the board which eventually proved too much to chase for the Irish as they lost by a huge margin of 42 runs. Ahead of Australia's clash against Afghanistan, Finch said he will only play if his hamstring recovers in time.

It is pertinent to note that Finch has only been ruled out of their ongoing match against Afghanistan and will return to the side should they qualify for the semi-final stage of the T20 World Cup. Finch was the captain of the Australian team that win the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year.

Image: Twitter/ICC

