Legendary Umpire Gives A Clear-cut Verdict On Jonny Bairstow's Controversial Dismissal

The World Test champions Australia continued their dream form in Test cricket and defeated the English cricket team in the second ENG vs AUS Test of the Ashes 2023 series. The Aussies defeated the hosts at the Lord's cricket ground by 43 runs and also took a 2-0 lead in the five-match Test series. However, a major controversy erupted on the fifth day of the Test match when Jonny Bairstow was given out by the third umpire after being stumped by the Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

3 things you need to know

The Aussies ended their second innings at 279 runs

Steve Smith was adjudged as the Player of the Match

The hosts needed 257 runs to win on the last day of the second Ashes 2023 Test match

What was the reason behind the controversy of Jonny Bairstow's dismissal?

While continuing from their overnight score of 114/5, batsmen Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes started off in 'Bazball' style and added 132 runs off 198 balls for the fifth wicket. However, the partnership could not last long as Josh Hazlewood dismissed Duckett for 83 runs off 112 balls. Soon after the dismissal of the English opener Jonny Bairstow as well couldn't last long and was stumped by Alex Carey for 10 runs off 22 balls.

During the last of the 52nd over, Cameron Green bowled a short ball to Jonny Bairstow which was left by him. Thinking it to be the end of the over, Bairstow left the crease early and went to his captain to have a chat. Sensing the opportunity, the Aussie wicketkeeper Alex Carey stumped the right-handed English batsman and the visitors started to celebrate.

Jonny Bairstow assumed the ball to be dead and was also out of the run of play. The decision was later sent upstairs by the onfield umpires and at last, Bairstow was given out by the third umpire Marais Erasmus. Soon after his dismissal the Lord's cricket ground unsounded with the chants of "Same old Aussies, always cheating."

Simon Taufel has his verdict on Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal

Amidst the controversy due to Jonny Bairstow's dismissal in the second innings of the 2nd Ashes 2023 Test match, former umpire Simon Taufel has given his verdict on the decision and has also explained the rule for the same. As per Taufel, the decision given by the third umpire was absolutely correct which was not liked by the English cricket team fans and certainly was also the turning point of the match. While speaking to ABC Sydney Morning, the former umpire said,

The right decision has been taken. They (England) didn't like it. For that ball to be considered dead after an over or even after delivery, both sides need not pay attention to it being in play. Obviously, the fielding side didn't do that.

With the series placed 2-0, the Australian cricket team will aim to win the third Test at Headingley and also retain the Ashes for the 4th consecutive time. The hosts on the other would eye a comeback in the series and would try their best to repeat the 2019 heroics at Leeds.