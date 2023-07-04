'Jonny Wasn't Pleased': Travis Head Unmasks Bairstow's Hypocrisy With Edgbaston Incident

Australia won the 2nd Ashes Test match against England to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Aussies survived Ben Stokes' blistering knock of 155 runs and won the match by 43 runs. Steve Smith continued his golden form from the 1st Test match and scored a century in the 1st innings for which he was awarded the 'Player of the Match' award. Smith played a knock of 110 runs off 182 balls and completed his 32nd Test ton.

3 Things you need to know

The Lord's Test match was witness to many controversies which has left the cricketing world divided

Jonny Bairstow was given a stump out courtesy of Alex Carey's brilliance

Australia currently lead the series by 2-0

Alex Carey's brilliance leaves Jonny Bairstow stunned

Jonny Bairstow’s stumping is one of the major talking points. Notably, the cricketer left the crease early in the 52nd over of the second innings, and looking at the opportunity to dismiss him, Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey sensed the opportunity and stumped Bairstow while he thought that the umpire had called the over.

While Jonny Bairstow believed that he didn't leave the crease for a run and thought the ball had been dead and was out of the run of play. The decision was later sent upstairs to the third umpire by the onfield umpires. At last, Baistow was given out by the third umpire Marais Erasmus and unfortunately, the right-handed English batter had to walk back.

READ MORE | 'If I come back, I want...': Retired IPL legend's big statement on 'Impact Player' rule

Travis Head unmasks Jonny Bairstow's hypocrisy

Australian batsman Travis Head while speaking on the Willow Talk podcast opened about the hypocrisy of Jonny Bairstow he showed during his controversial dismissal and reminded him about the Edgbaston Test. Bairstow tried to do the same with Head in the inaugural Ashes 2023 Test.

I sort of reminded Jonny last week I walked out of my crease at Edgbaston, at the end of the over,. And the ball got whipped in, and I quickly whipped my bat back and questioned Jonny: would you take the stumps? And he said, 'Bloody oath I would,' and ran off.

"So I sort of reminded him that remember last week when you said you'd do exactly the same thing? Whether he remembered saying that or not, but two days before he also tried to throw Marnus' stumps down", Travis Head said

READ MORE | Duleep Trophy Semi-final: Focus on Washington Sundar's fitness as South takes on North at Chepauk

"So in the moment, in the heat of the battle, things come out and things have played out. I know they have questioned it differently if they were in the same situation, but with all the heat out there, doing it a couple of hours later and saying that is a little bit different than in the moment. We'll never know that, we move on, and at the end of the day to the letter of the law it was out. That's their opinion and we've got ours", Travis Head added.

The third Test match of the Ashes 2023 series between England and Australia will be played at the Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. The Aussies would like to seal the series in the third encounter, whereas the hosts would look forward to make a comeback.