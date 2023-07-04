Ben Stokes' Epic One-line Tweet To Australia's 'cry Baby' Jibe Takes Over The Internet

The second Test match of the Ashes 2023 between England and Australia stirred a heated debate regarding the spirit of cricket as the Aussies secured a 2-0 lead in the series. Among the numerous noteworthy occurrences in the game, the most prominent was Jonny Bairstow's runout by Alex Carey during England's pursuit in the fourth innings. The match became a focal point for discussions on sportsmanship and fair play, as Bairstow's dismissal and the reaction of the MCC members highlighted the passionate and sometimes contentious nature of cricket.

3 Things You Need To Know

Australia captain Pat Cummins was criticized for not withdrawing the appeal for Bairstow’s wicket

Jonny Bairstow was runout for 10 runs in the fourth innings of the 2nd Ashes Test

England ended up losing by 43 runs despite captain Ben Stokes’ century

England skipper Ben Stokes responds to Aussie media reports calling him a crybaby

Adding on to the head surrounding Australia’s triumph in the second Test of Ashes 2023, the Australian newspaper The West Australian took a jibe at England by showing Ben Stokes as a baby. The picture was accompanied by the word ‘Crybabies’ alongside the headlines throwing shade at Jonny Bairstow’s runout. Interestingly, as the pictures of the newspaper went viral on social media, Ben Stokes took matters into his own hands and responded to it.

Stokes took to his official social media handle on Monday night and said, “That’s definitely not me, since when did I bowl with the new ball”. Stokes’ tweet was a reply to his picture as a baby and the ball placed in front of it. Stokes' tweet became a major talking point for fans as users put out their different opinions.

That’s definitely not me, since when did I bowl with the new ball https://t.co/24wI5GzohD — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) July 3, 2023

What was the reaction to Ben Stokes’ tweet?

“You are a champion player but "spirit of game" theory had disappeared when cricket rules had allowed England to win their maiden ODI world cup,” a fan said. “Im not a test big cricket fan but have enjoyed watching the matches. Question from a novice, surely Australia have opened themselves up to this happening to them regularly going forward,” another fan added.

While the second Test of the series ended in dramatic fashion, both teams will now head to Headingly for the decisive third Test match of Ashes 2023. The Headingly Test begins on July 6 at 3:30 pm IST.