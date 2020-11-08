Leggie Rashid Khan's Straighter One Leaves Marcus Stoinis Guessing, Hits Top Of Off-stump

Rashid Khan did what he does the best and that is to break vital partnerships as well as provide much-needed breakthroughs for his side whenever the opposition teams do some damage with the bat. This time, Rashid made it count when he castled a well-set Marcus Stoinis who was threatening to bat the Orange Army out of the contest in Qualifier 2 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

'Timber'

This happened in the eighth over of the first innings. On the second delivery, the leggie had bowled a straighter one as Stoinis looked to defend the ball on the back foot. His move backfired as the delivery came back in sharply after pitching and it hit the top of off-stump. A baffled Australian all-rounder stood in disbelief as Hyderabad including the likes of keeper Shreevats Goswami and Khan himself celebrated as if there is no tomorrow. The makeshift opener went back to the pavilion for a 27-ball 38. His knock included five boundaries and a maximum.

Here's how Rashid Khan outfoxed the dangerous Marcus Stoinis:

Who will make it to the summit clash?

Meanwhile, the fight is on for a place in the final. The Orange Army are peaking just at the right time whereas, Delhi seem to be running out of fire and brimstone. However, irrespective of the current form, both teams will need to bring their A-game on Sunday in order to face the four-time champions Mumbai in the summit clash. The Shreyas Iyer-led side would end up sealing a maiden final berth should they emerge victorious in Abu Dhabi while David Warner & Co. would make a third final appearance if the result goes in their favour. They had won the title in 2016 and had finished as the runners-up in the 2018 edition after losing to Chennai in a lop-sided contest.

Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first on a wicket that is expected to be on the slower side during the second innings. In-form opener Shikhar Dhawan continued his good run as he scored his sixth IPL half-century.

