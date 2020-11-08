'We Just Need To Do The Basics Right': Leggie Rashid Khan On Facing Delhi In Qualifier 2

Ahead of the Qualifier 2 clash against Delhi, Hyderabad's premier leg-spinner Rashid Khan has said that the team just needs to do the basics right on Sunday. The former champions had got the better of southern rivals Bangalore in the Eliminator a couple of nights ago while Delhi were handed a 57-run defeat by the title-holders in Qualifier 1 on Thursday.

'We just need to do the basics right': Rashid Khan

"It was tough, it was the same kind of feeling like the game against Punjab. A game which is Eliminator, and that pressure as well. Thank god we won it. Just kept it very simple for myself, just hit a good area," Rashid told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match. "As long as I'm hitting that area, I'm good. I've watched my videos and analysed that most of the time I've been hit when I bowl full. So I try to bowl the right areas. This wicket sometimes you get a skiddy kind of turn," he added. "Today it wasn't that, it was a bit slow and not skidding as much as the last time we played here. You just have to keep it simple, back of a length. We just need to do the basics right against Delhi and see what happens," the young leggie further added.

Who will make it to the summit clash?

Meanwhile, the fight is on for a place in the final. The Orange Army are peaking just at the right time whereas, Delhi seem to be running out of fire and brimstone. However, irrespective of the current form, both teams will need to bring their A-game on Sunday in order to face the four-time champions Mumbai in the summit clash. The Shreyas Iyer-led side would end up sealing a maiden final berth should they emerge victorious in Abu Dhabi while David Warner & Co. would make a third final appearance if the result goes in their favour. They had won the title in 2016 and had finished as the runners-up in the 2018 edition after losing to Chennai in a lop-sided contest.

