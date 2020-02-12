'Let's Settle This In April': KL Rahul To Neesham After On-field Quarrel During Third ODI

After an on-field quarrel between New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and KL Rahul in the third ODI on Tuesday, the Kiwi had posted a picture with the Indian batsman alongside a funny caption washing away the on-field tension between the two. Responding to Neesham's tweet of a picture of both of them from the heated moment, KL Rahul said, "Let's settle this in April," referring to the upcoming IPL season.

Let’s settle this in April. See u in a bit 🤙🏾 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) February 12, 2020

Neesham and Rahul encountered each other in the 20th over of the first innings and were seen exchanging a few words after Neesham accidentally came in between while Rahul tried to take a quick single. After the game, Neesham posted a picture of the two on-field from the moment when they were seen exchanging some words and captioned it, "Paper, scissors, rock? 😂"

In another tweet, Neesham also called on the Indian batsman and asked him to save some runs for the upcoming IPL edition. Neesham and KL, both play for the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL. When a Twitter user asked Neesham about the incident, he clarified that it was just banter and that nobody had crossed the line.

Rahul & Neesham's argument

This had happened during the 20th over of the first innings which was bowled by Jimmy Neesham. On the final ball of that over, Rahul pushed the ball towards the mid-on fielder and set off for a quick single instantly. While he was running Neesham accidentally came in his way.

Nonetheless, no damage was done as he was able to complete the single. But, he turned back after reaching his crease and was seen saying something to the bowler. Even Neesham was seen smiling and saying something as well.

The two then had a fist bump and also exchanged smiles which makes it seem that it was only a friendly argument as neither the on-field umpires or the match officials had to intervene.

