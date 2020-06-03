Liam Plunkett Takes Subtle Dig At Eoin Morgan For Treating Him Badly Post 2019 WC Win

England fast bowler Liam Plunkett was part of the Eoin Morgan-led side that lifted the 2019 World Cup in front of their home crowd. While he picked up the crucial wickets of Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson and Jimmy Neesham to finish with figures of 3-42 in the final, Plunkett has not received a national call-up since the conclusion of the tournament. The right-arm pacer was recently involved in an interview where he revealed that he was “dealt with really badly” after England’s victorious World Cup 2019 campaign.

Liam Plunkett reflects on his omission from Eoin Morgan’s England team post 2019 World Cup

During an appearance on The Tuffers and Vaughan Cricket Show, Liam Plunkett expressed his disappointment for the way he was treated after the 2019 World Cup. Since the quadrennial event came to a conclusion last July, England hosted their entire 2019 international home summer and toured New Zealand and South Africa without the services of Liam Plunkett. In the show, the 35-year old said that he had a brief chat with the England team management at the time where they did not reveal anything about his selection.

Liam Plunkett further stated that he later found out through social media that he will not be participating in England’s home summer. He admitted that he felt disappointed by the treatment because he was involved in their successful World Cup outing. The pacer said that he would have felt better if he was informed beforehand that the team management will be going ahead with younger players.

Michael Vaughan on England’s treatment towards Liam Plunkett

On the show, former England captain Michael Vaughan blasted the England team management and players for their treatment towards pacer Liam Plunkett. Vaughan hailed the fast bowler by saying he is currently the fittest England cricketer and expressed his disappointment over the lack of communication on England’s side. The 2005 Ashes winning captain also said that it is a matter of “disgrace” that Plunkett had to find out about his omission through social media and not from one of his teammates.

Recap of 2019 World Cup Final: Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Liam Plunkett star in England’s win

New Zealand compiled 241-8 off their 50 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat first. Chris Woakes 3-37, Liam Plunkett’s 3-42 along with Jofra Archer’s 1-42 provided crucial spells for England first-up. On the back of Ben Stokes unbeaten 84, England managed to tie the affair, thus taking the title clash to a tie-breaking Super Over. With 16 to defend in the over, Jofra Archer kept Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham down to 15 as England won the match on boundary-count.

