IPL 2020 Participation On Ben Stokes' Mind Despite Tournament Being In Doubt

Benjamin Andrew Stokes is not letting the coronavirus keep him away from his preparation for IPL 2020. The English all-rounder will be an important member of the Rajasthan Royals squad during the upcoming IPL 2020. Despite the multiple possibilities that exist around IPL 2020, Stokes is trying to keep himself ready for his first IPL game.

IPL postponed but Ben Stokes still preparing

As reported by the Daily Mail UK, English all-rounder Ben Stokes is not toning down his practice for IPL 2020 as he expects to play his first IPL game on April 20. Stokes expressed how he knew that the future of the tournament was still under doubt and he may not be actually playing on April 20. The English all-rounder explained how practice is still important to keep him in the right frame of mind for the upcoming games and it is not just a flick of switch that can make him suddenly perform at his peak.

Stokes was recently in Sri Lanka when the England tour of Sri Lanka was called off amidst rising fears around the novel coronavirus. The 28-year-old explained how the English side was playing a practice game when it was announced that the tour was being called off. Despite being shocked, Stokes explained how he and the team understood how the crisis had been shaping up through the globe and precautionary measures were important.

IPL postponed: Ben Stokes to feature for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020?

The Rajasthan Royals and the remaining seven teams of the IPL will now wait for the BCCI to take the call for the IPL 2020. As India is on lockdown till April 15, it is highly unlikely that the IPL 2020 will begin soon. Amidst rising fears around COVID-19, the BCCI had the IPL postponed to co-incidentally April 15 itself. It is possible that the IPL may even start in the first week of May. Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler and David Miller were among a few International superstars to feature for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.

