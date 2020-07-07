'Like Men Taking On Boys:' Du Plessis Recollects When Kohli & Co. Ran Riot Against Proteas

Former Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis recently opened up about India's tour of South Africa in 2018 and recollected how his men were completely 'bulldozed' by Virat Kohli & Co. in the ODIs. While the Men in Blue suffered a 2-1 defeat during the tests, Team India came back stronger in the ODIs, tearing the hosts apart as they bagged the series 5-0. However, the former skipper also expressed pride in beating the Men in Blue in the longest format of the came and remarked that it was one of the 'best series' that he was involved in.

'India bulldozed all over us'

Speaking during Sony Ten's Pitstop Show, du Plessis who captained the Proteas across formats in 2018 said, "In the one-dayers, we had 3 or 4 big injuries. I broke my finger, Quinton got injured and I think Hashim got injured. So, basically our batting line-up was gone. And then India bulldozed all over us, they beat us 5-0. It was men taking on the boys. They were just too good in that series."

'Hoping Bumrah doesn't debut'

The then skipper also expressed delight in defeating the Indians in Tests as the hosts bagged the first and second match of the series by 72 and 135 runs, respectively. He also recollected that speedster Jasprit Bumrah had made his debut in that series and the hosts were 'hoping' for the debutant to be held back. "Because India for the first time had a pace attack that could take on South Africa in South Africa and Australia, that is why they were so successful," du Plessis reasoned.

“So that series was fought on an even keel all the time. That was one of the best series to be involved in, obviously, we won it 2-1. India was a proper powerful team then as well,” the former skipper added.

