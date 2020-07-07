Inzamam-ul-Haq Denies Grant Flower's Claim Of Younis Khan Putting A Knife To His Neck

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq refuted the allegations levelled by Grant Flower involving Younis Khan putting a knife to the latter's neck and said that he was aware of no such incident in the past. Former Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower revealed that Younis Khan once held a knife to his throat when he tried to offer the former skipper some advice during a tour of Australia. Flower recollected that it happened in Brisbane during the Test series in 2016 and Head Coach Mickey Arthur was also present when Younis Khan didn't take the batting coach's advice 'kindly.' The 49-year-old Zimbabwean was Pakistan's batting coach from 2014 to 2019.

Inzamam rubbishes Flower's claim

"I was the chief selector at that time and I don't recall any such incident taking place or being reported to me," he told Dawn TV. "I don't know what prompted Grant Flower to say this but I have played a lot with Younis and I know him very well, there is just no way he could have done such a thing with anyone leave alone Grant," he added.

Flower says Younis Khan held a knife to his neck

During a conversation with Neil Manthorp on the 'Following On Cricket Podcast,' Flower stated that Younis Khan was 'quite tough to master' when asked about the tricky characters he faced during his tenure. "I remember one incident in Brisbane, during the Test, at breakfast, I tried to give him a bit of batting advice ... But he didn't take kindly to my advice and brought a knife to my throat, with Mickey Arthur sitting alongside, who had to intervene," he recollected.

Younis Khan appointed Pakistan's batting coach

Younis Khan has been appointed as Pakistan's batting coach for the upcoming bilateral series against England later next month. The role was earlier handled by Khan's former Pakistan team-mate Misbah-ul-Haq who is also the current head coach as well as the chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team.

