'Not Just Finisher...': Ganguly Pays Big Tribute To MS Dhoni, Hails Ability Under Pressure

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly hailed MS Dhoni as not just a finisher but also a great player of the game and said that he was very happy Indian cricket got a Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Terming the Captain Cool as 'unbelievable', Sourav Ganguly recalled when a young MS Dhoni started off for the Indian side under his wings and revealed that he had gone by instincts and backed MSD to play for the Men in Blue, thereby picking him for the national side. Further, Sourav Ganguly said that he firmly believed that the World cup-winning skipper should bat up the order -- given his destructive style of batting and said that his ability to find the fence under immense pressure was tremendous.

"One of the great players in world cricket, not just a great finisher. He batted at number three when I was the captain against Pakistan in Vizag and he scored a 140 in the old stadium. It was fantastic... The best players in the shorter format have the ability to hit boundaries freely. The best players can find the boundaries consistently under pressure and MS Dhoni was one of them", Sourav Ganguly said in a conversation with Mayank Agarwal.

Ganguly pays tribute to MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's legacy

MS Dhoni is India's fifth-highest run-getter in ODIs, only behind Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli. The MS Dhoni stats paint a stunning picture of his incredible contribution to Indian cricket, with the CSK captain scoring 10,773 runs in 350 matches at an astonishing average of 50.57. In 90 Test matches, Dhoni has scored 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. Under his captaincy, India played 200 ODIs, winning 110 of those, and lifted the 2011 World Cup along with the 2013 Champions Trophy. In T20Is, Dhoni captained India 72 times, winning 41 games while in Tests he led India to 27 wins in 60 matches. In total, he captained the Indian team for a record 332 matches, the most in international cricket history.

