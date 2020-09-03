Vitality T20 Blast WOR Vs SOM Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India, Pitch And Weather

The upcoming Central Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 tournament will be played between Worcestershire (WOR) and Somerset (SOM). The WOR vs SOM match will be played at the Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham. Their 20-over fixture is scheduled for Thursday, September 3 and will start at 5:35 PM IST. Here's a look at how to watch the English T20 Blast live in India and Vitality T20 Blast live streaming details.

Vitaly T20 Blast preview

Worcestershire and Somerset are coming into the match with a point to prove. While Worcestershire looking for ways to put an end to their losing streak in the competition, Somerset, who earned their first win against Glamorgan, will look to ride on their momentum.

ALSO READ | James Pattinson Replaces Lasith Malinga For Mumbai Indians In IPL 2020

English T20 Blast live in India: Vitality T20 Blast recap

Worcestershire Rapids have not had an ideal start for the league as the team is stationed at the bottom in the Central Group. Having lost two of their three matches, and scoring a single point due to their rain abandoned game, they will look to score a victory in this encounter to bounce back in the tournament. Somerset are coming into the match after a comprehensive victory and will look to continue their winning ways to stay relevant in Vitality T20 Blast.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Introduces Unique Contact Tracing Electronic Badges For All Bio-bubble Members?

WOR vs SOM live scores: Pitch and weather report

The wicket at Edgbaston has known to assist the batsmen as the ball comes on nicely to the batsman. It does tend to get a little slower in the second innings. Fortunately, the weather seems to be a little better during the match-time as compared to yesterday. According to Accuweather, there is a possibility of light showers during the game time. However, the teams will be hoping for an uninterrupted contest.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar Boasts Of Pakistani People Wanting Him To Become Next Chief Selector

WOR vs SOM live streaming: How to watch English T20 Blast live in India?

Fans can watch the English T20 Blast live by following the match centre on ECB's website. Vitality T20 Blast live streaming will be available on the websites of the respective county cricket teams. For WOR vs SOM live scores, fans can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Worcestershire, Somerset, Vitality T20 Blast and the ECB website. The ECB website also will stream the match once the user has signed in, providing in-match highlights and ball-by-ball updates. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:05 PM local time (5:35 PM IST).

WOR vs SOM live streaming: Probable playing XI

Worcestershire: Ben Cox, Hamish Rutherford, Riki Wessels, Ashton Turner, Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Joe Leach, Wayne Parnell, Pat Brown, Brett D’Oliveira, Ross Whiteley

Somerset: Tom Abell, Babar Azam, Roelof van der Merwe, Steve Davies, Lewis Gregory, James Hildreth, Ollie Sale, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Max Waller, Dominic Bess

ALSO READ | Mohammad Rizwan 'good Keeper In International Cricket Seen After A Long Time': Kiran More

Image Source: Worcestershire Rapids