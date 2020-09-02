Mohammad Rizwan 'good Keeper In International Cricket Seen After A Long Time': Kiran More

Pakistan's 28-year-old wicket-keeper has caught the eye of former India wicket-keeper Kiran More. On the YouTube channel of India News Sports, Kiran More revealed that he has been impressed by a wicket-keeper in international cricket after a long time. More was thrilled to see an all-round contribution by the Pakistan wicket-keeper during the England Test series. Kiran More appreciated Mohammad Rizwan's solid piece of wicket-keeping when his counterpart Jos Buttler was clearly struggling behind the wickets. Rizwan's resilient batting down the order also fascinated Kiran More. The Peshawar-based cricketer shone with the bat with two gritty half-centuries on Pakistan's tour of England.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Introduces Unique Contact Tracing Electronic Badges For All Bio-bubble Members?

Mohammad Rizwan catches the eye of Kiran More

It was significantly challenging for Mohammad Rizwan to cement his place in the Pakistan national side, as he had to battle it out with Sarfaraz Ahmed, who also was the captain of the team. Mohammad Rizwan, who made his debut after the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, has finally proved his mettle as he has emerged to be the first-choice 'keeper in the Pakistani unit. Sarfaraz Ahmed was also a part of the England tour but only as a back-up wicket-keeper.

ALSO READ | James Pattinson Replaces Lasith Malinga For Mumbai Indians In IPL 2020

When Sarfaraz Ahmed was removed from captaincy in 2019, Mohammad Rizwan eventually made his way back into the team. With consistent performances as a batsman as well as behind the stumps, he has made it difficult for Ahmed to make it to the playing 11 again. His inspiring knock of 95 in the Perth Test against Australia earned him recognition from all over the world. During the England tour, Mohammad Rizwan revealed he is quite comfortable sharing the dressing room with Sarfaraz Khan as could learn a lot from his senior by playing alongside him.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Becomes India's Most Successful Test Captain On Sep 2, 2019; Watch Video

Mohammad Rizwan has scored three half-centuries in his 9 Test matches with an impressive average of 35, considering the fact that he bats at number 6 for the side. In 32 ODIs, he has scored over 700 runs, smashing two tons and three half-centuries. He has 185 runs in the 20 T20Is he has featured in.

ALSO READ | David Warner's Daughter Becomes 'The Masked Singer' In Cute Video: Watch

Image credits: Mohammad Rizwan Twitter