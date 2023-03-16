Harbhajan Singh And Suresh Raina Shake The Leg On Oscar Winning 'Naatu Naatu' - WATCH

Former India cricketers Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh were seen grooving to the tunes of the song "Naatu Naatu" of the film RRR which recently received an Oscar for the 'Best Original Song' category. The two former India players are currently playing for the Indian Maharajas in the Lengeds League Cricket (LLC Masters).

Sharing the video on Instagram featuring Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, LLC Masters posted a video on Instagram and captioned the post, “Those are some sweet feet, I tell you what!."

Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina dance on "Naatu Naatu"; Watch

If we further talk about the song , "Naatu Naatu" is sung by Rahul Silpigunj and Kaala Bhairava and features lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The song is written by Chandrabose and the music is composed by MM Keeravani.

"Naatu Naatu received the "Best Original Song" Oscar award

The song received the award for the "Best Original Song" Oscar award on March 13 at the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California.

Getting back to Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh so both players have been together playing the Indian cricket team and also for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. Both the players have performed explicitly well for the Indian team and for CSK in the IPL.

The players have now retired from international cricket and are now playing for the Indian Maharajas in the Legends League Cricket (LLC Masters) currently going on in Doha, Qatar.

The Indian Maharajas recently faced the World Giants in the tournament but were not able to win the match and lost by three wickets. Chris Gayle was the star of the Giant's batting lineup as he scored 46 ball 57. The Giants captain also contributed with a knock of 26 off 16 balls and his team chased down the target of 135 with eight ball left.

Yusuf Pathan picked up two wickets for the Indian Maharajas whereas Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Dinda, Pravin Tambe, and Suresh Raina managed to pick up one-one wicket each.

Before bowling first, the World Giants reduced the Indian Maharajas for a score of 136/9 wherein Brett Lee was the star and picked up a three-wicket haul. Suresh Raina hit a 41 ball 49 and Manvinder Bisla and Irfan Pathan also contributed with knocks of 36 and 25 runs.