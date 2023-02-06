ILT20: Dubai Capitals Name Yusuf Pathan As Skipper For The Remainder Of The Season

On Sunday, former India allrounder Yusuf Pathan was announced as captain of Dubai Capitals for the remainder of the ILT20 season. The team announced the news on social media ahead of Dubai Capitals’ match against MI Emirates on February 5. Leading the team in his first match as the skipper, Pathan helped Dubai clinch a seven-wicket victory at the Dubai International Stadium.

“Yusuf Pathan will be the Captain of Dubai Capitals for the remainder of the DP World ILT20,” the team wrote on Twitter. In a video shared by the team on Twitter, the former Team India cricketer reveals his thoughts before his first match as captain, replacing Rovman Powell. “Ready for the next challenge. Our Skipper, @iamyusufpathan shares his views on the team's spirit and preparations for the last league match tonight,” the team captioned the video.

Meanwhile, revealing his thoughts, Pathan said, “It is the last league match, we have played well in patches and we want to play good cricket. We will do our best to win the game and make good memories going forward. If we have the opportunity to go ahead in the league, we will pay attention to that. Practice was good today, it was the last session of the league stage, the preparations that we have to do are done and we hope for the best”.

Yusuf Pathan leads Dubai Capitals to win in his first match as captain

Coming back to Sunday’s match, Dubai Capitals earned a seven-wicket victory after chasing down the target of 165 runs with 11 balls left. Dasun Shanaka received the Player of the Match award for his knock of 58* runs in 36 balls in the second innings. Earlier in the first innings, Jake Ball grabbed 3/37 in 4 overs, while Adam Zampa contributed with 2/24 in four overs.

With the victory, Dubai Capitals earned valuable points to climb to fourth in the standings. With one game remaining in the ILT20 league stage, Dubai Capitals’ qualification chances for the playoffs will depend on the Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants match. The ILT20 playoffs will begin on Wednesday, February 8, while the tournament will conclude with the final on February 12.