Lockie Ferguson Says He Became A KKR Fan After Watching McCullum's Whirlwind Knock In 2008

New Zealand and Kolkata Knight Riders speedster Lockie Ferguson heaped praise on compatriot and coach Brendon McCullum and said that he became a Kolkata fan after the former Kiwi cricketer's ferocious knock in the first match of the inaugural edition of IPL. McCullum had smashed 158 runs off just 73 balls in the first IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008.

'We used to watch IPL as young chaps': Lockie Ferguson

"We used to watch IPL as young chaps. Brendon (McCullum) was definitely one of our heroes while growing up. After watching him do so well in the first match for KKR, it was hard not to be a Kolkata fan. So yeah, I am super excited and I think Purple and Gold doesn't look bad on me at all," KKR official website quoted Ferguson as saying. "The team we have (for this season) is looking super strong. Last year, we ended up sort of mid-table, so hopefully, this year we will get a chance to improve on that performance," he added. "In my international career, I just missed out on having him as my captain. It was just after the World Cup here in New Zealand. I have bowled to him a few times at the nets. He is one of those New Zealanders who played the game the way he thought it should be played," the Kiwi pacer said. "He was always super aggressive and I guess my bowling mirrors him in a way when it comes to aggression. So yeah, I am thoroughly looking forward to playing under him as coach," Ferguson added.

KKR in IPL 2020

The Knights will be hoping to win their third IPL crown in the 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. The KKR players have already reached the Gulf for participating in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The Dinesh Karthik-led side are staying at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal.

Karthik, on the other hand, will be leading the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders in the 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament. He was last seen in action during the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand at Manchester and has not been in the Indian team management's scheme of things since then. He will be hoping to make his bat do the talking as well as showcase some extraordinary performances behind the stumps and eye a comeback in the shortest format for Team India as the countdown to the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 begins.

KKR will kickstart their campaign when they lock horns against the title-holders Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on September 23.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: AP)

READ: Shubman Gill Feels Yuvraj Singh's Comeback To Domestic Cricket 'will Really Be Helpful'