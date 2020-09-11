Shubman Gill Feels Yuvraj Singh's Comeback To Domestic Cricket 'will Really Be Helpful'

Shubman Gill has said that Yuvraj Singh's comeback to domestic cricket will help Punjab youngsters. A couple of days ago, PTI had reported that the World Cup-winning all-rounder has decided to come out of retirement, giving in to a request from the Punjab Cricket Association more than a year after he called it quits. The Player of the Tournament at the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last June.

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) secretary Puneet Bali was the first person to approach the 38-year-old Yuvraj with an offer to come out of retirement for the benefit of Punjab cricket. He has agreed to resume for the state at least in the T20 format. Meanwhile, it was also learned that Yuvi has written a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his decision.

'Will really be helpful': Shubman Gill

“I think it will really be helpful for Punjab youngsters…We spent a couple of weeks with Yuvi Paaji. We were training with him and we also practiced (nets) with him,” said Gill while speaking to PTI. “There were a lot of things that we talked about not just on the field but, you know, some things off the field. It was overall a really good experience for us,” the young batting sensation added.

Shubman Gill in IPL 2020

The Punjab cricketer has been retained by the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020 that gets underway on September 19. The promising batsman will be representing the Kolkata franchise for a third consecutive season. KKR will kickstart their campaign when they lock horns against the title-holders Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on September 23.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh was last seen in action during the Road Safety World Series earlier this year where he was playing for the India Legends led by the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. The event was called off due to the global pandemic.

The star all-rounder was released by the four-time winners and defending champions Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2020 Auctions and went unsold as no team had shown any interest in buying him for the 13th edition of the cash-rich event.

