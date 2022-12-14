'Long Way To Go For The Next One': Messi Confirms Qatar 2022 Will Be His ‘last World Cup’

Following his incredible effort to lead Argentina through to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final, Lionel Messi re-confirmed that the ongoing tournament will be his last appearance at the marquee event. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner led Argentina to his second FIFA World Cup final with a 3-0 win over Croatia at the Qatar 2022 semifinal in the early hours of Wednesday. Messi provided a penalty goal and an assist in the penultimate stage of the prestigious tournament, as Julian Alvarez’s brace handed the Argentine side a place in the summit clash.

Playing in his fifth World Cup, Messi will now play his final World Cup game for Argentina on December 18, having last played the 2014 final, where lost 1-0 to Germany. As reported by The Athletic, after Argentina’s win against Croatia, Messi said he expected the ongoing tournament in Qatar to be his last. He also said it is quite impressive to end up playing in the summit clash.

"There’s a long way to go for the next one"

“It’s my last World Cup. It is impressive to end up playing a final,” Messi said. The star footballer cited his age and claimed that he won’t get to the next edition of the tournament due to it. “There’s a long way to go for the next one, there are many years and surely because of age I won’t get to it,” he added.

The striker went on to add that he hopes the Argentine side performs better than they did in 2014, in what would be their sixth overall World Cup final. “Hopefully this time it ends up another way,” he said. It is pertinent to mention that Argentina previously won the tournament considered to be the pinnacle of international football in 1974 and 1986.

Argentina will now encounter the winner of the second semifinal between France and Morocco in the World Cup final on December 18. France vs Morocco semifinal is scheduled to be played on Wednesday night at the Al Bayt Stadium. Meanwhile, the FIFA World Cup 2022 final will be played at the Lusail Stadium on December 18.