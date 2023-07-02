'Australia Is Too Good': Virat Kohli's Remark For Ben Stokes Sends Internet Into Meltdown

The cricket world applauded Ben Stokes as he made his way towards his 13th century against Australia in the second test at the Lord's. Despite his 155, the home side failed to take up the advantage as Australia have now gone on to take a mammoth 2-0 lead in the five-match Test series. The third Test is scheduled to be held in Headingley.

Virat Kohli praised Ben Stokes' effort in the second Test

Ben Stokes' inning has probably been one the best in recent times and Virat Kohli seems to be pretty impressed with how the player shaped up his play in this game.

Stokes took the game to the Australian bowlers as he mercilessly slaughtered them all over the ground. Virat stated that the England skipper is "the most competitive bloke" he has played against.

The 34-year-old took to Twitter to lavish praise on the Chennai Super Kings all-rounder as he wrote, "I wasn’t joking about calling Ben Stokes the most competitive bloke I’ve played against. Innings of the highest quality but Australia is too good at the moment."

I wasn’t joking about calling Ben Stokes the most competitive bloke I’ve played against. Innings of the highest quality but Australia is too good at the moment 👍 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 2, 2023

Ben Stokes' heroics couldn't save England from further downfall

Stokes has been the flag bearer of the 'Bazball' which has helped England to conquer matches both home and away. But this strategy has so far backfired against the Aussies who have maintained steady form throughout the matches they have been involved in recently. Despite a lot of initial praise, England's new strategy is getting criticised recently.

Stokes played a brilliant knock of 155 off 214 balls which also included nine fours and nine sixes. The 32-year-old won numerous Test matches for England on his own but perhaps luck was not on his side this time around.