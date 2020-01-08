'Loud And Clear' Says Dale Steyn On Jos Buttler Sledging Vernon Philander

In a nail-biting finish on Tuesday, England defeated South Africa in the second by 189 runs Test at Newlands to level the series. The series leveller came at the cost of an intense finish as both the teams battled out to secure a win. While South Africa eyed an unassailable lead, England looked to stay alive in the series. However, once opener Dean Elgar and resilient Quinton de Kock departed, a collapse of the Proteas batting followed which also triggered an intense moment between Jos Buttler and Vernon Philander.

South African speedster, Dale Steyn on Wednesday reacted to Jos Buttler's sledging incident in the second Test against England. The pacer remarked, "Well, that was loud and clear," as he retweeted the video of Buttler foul-mouthing Vernon Philander.

Well, that was loud and clear. https://t.co/Mr7ZftfUUg — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 7, 2020

Buttler sledges Vernon Philander

Tense moments on the fifth day led to increased heat between the players too as England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and Proteas pacer Vernon Philander were involved in a heated exchange of words. As Buttler received a throwdown from the field in the 127th over of the second innings, he foul-mouthed the veteran pacer and asked him to move out of his way. Buttler's comments were caught on the stump-mic which was soon shared on social media.

England pace attack overpowers Proteas batsmen

Kagiso Rabada and company put England under tremendous pressure in the first innings as the English were bundled up for a mere 269. Dean Elgar put on a stunning display of batting but unfortunately missed out on a deserving century as the Proteas were bowled out for 223. The English batsmen then came strong at South Africa as debutant Dominic Sibley notched up his maiden century.

Skipper Joe Root also scored a half-century while Ben Stokes' fiery 72 helped England post a target of 439. With just a day to go, South Africa looked to draw the match instead of chasing the total. However, resilient fights from Pieter Malan and Quinton de Kock weren't enough in front of the English pace attack. As a result, England won the match by 189 runs and levelled the series 1-1.

