Ben Stokes Against 4-day Test Idea, Cites Nail-biting 2nd Test Victory As Example

Soon after England defeated South Africa, in a nail-biting 5th-day finish, all-rounder Ben Stokes cited that this is why the format of Tests should not be tinkered. With almost over a day to go in the match, South Africa needed 439 runs to win the second Test. However, as Stokes got into beast mode, the Proteas found it difficult to keep hold of their wickets let alone chasing the target.

'We will remember this for long'

Ben Stokes, who bagged three wickets including that of resilient Quinton de Kock, was also awarded as the Player of the Match. In the post-match presentation, Stokes remarked, "That is why five days cricket should always be around. It is the best format of the game. Games like these are unforgettable. We will remember this for long and so will South Africa."

Furthermore, Stokes said, "I think I came at situations where exactly it wasn't do or die really. We have got three members in this group who are 21 years old and had to step at the biggest stage. Sam Curran, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope. They showed how good they are. The future looks great for us."

England pace attack overpowers Proteas batsmen

Kagiso Rabada and company put England under tremendous pressure in the first innings as the English were bundled up for a mere 269. Dean Elgar put on a stunning display of batting but unfortunately missed out on a deserving century as the Proteas were bowled out for 223. The English batsmen then came strong at South Africa as debutant Dominic Sibley notched up his maiden century.

Skipper Joe Root also scored a half-century while Ben Stokes' fiery 72 helped England post a target of 439. With just a day to go, South Africa looked to draw the match instead of chasing the total. However, resilient fights from Pieter Malan and Quinton de Kock weren't enough in front of the English pace attack. As a result, England won the match by 189 runs and levelled the series 1-1.

