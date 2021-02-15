Loved Siraj's Celebrations Post Ashwin's Ton, Hope That Character Trait Is Backed: Karthik

Laying down the lesson from Ravichandran Ashwin's century at the Chepauk on Monday, veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik remarked that knock should 'lessen the doubts' in all pundits' head over the spinning wicket. Karthik pointed out that a certain game plan and 'implicit trust in defence' is the key to score big on the Chennai wicket being used in the second India-England Test. While praising Ashwin's innings, Karthik also noted Mohammed Siraj's 'beaming smile' as the Chennai-lad reached his ton and added he enjoyed the character displayed by the speedster.

Siraj's enthusiastic celebrations as Ashwin breached the 100-run mark on Monday against England has been lauded by netizens alike. Karthik, the former KKR skipper, also said that Siraj 'puts other before self' and hoped for the character trait to be backed as much as other skill set that the speedster possesses.

As much as I enjoyed Ashwin’s knock, I loved Sirajs beaming smile,fist pumps and celebrations when @ashwinravi99 got to his 100. Here is a man who puts others before self. I hope that character trait is backed as much as much as every other skill set he possesses #absolutegem — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 15, 2021

When the whole whole world talks about it being a bad wicket,@ashwinravi99 gets a 100 batting at 7. I hope this lessens the doubts in all the pundits head. A certain game plan and implicit trust in defence gives you a great chance of doing well in this Chennai wicket #legend — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 15, 2021

Watch video of Siraj's celebrations:

A moment to cherish forever! @ashwinravi99 gets his Test💯 in Chennai and Md. Siraj erupts in joy. The dressing room stands up to applaud.🙌🏾 #TeamIndia #INDvENG @paytm pic.twitter.com/ykrBhsiTbl — BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2021

5-for first, century next

After having registered his 29th five-for on Sunday, Ravichandran Ashwin led the Indian attack on day 3 as he notched up his fifth Test ton on a dusty Chennai pitch. The Indian bowling all-rounder stitched a significant 100-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli after the hosts lost half their side cheaply. Ashwin smashed 14 fours and 2 maximums as he extended India's lead to over 450 before England dismissed the whole side. Ashwin's gritty century to extend India's lead has been lauded by several veterans of the game terming his knock as a 'masterclass' for how to play on the Chepauk pitch.

Soon after registering his century, Ashwin returned to do what he does best, as he dismissed Rory Burns before end of play on day 3. Just before stumps, Ashwin accounted for Burns while Axar scalped two quick wickets of Sibley and nightwatchman Jack Leach. After losing 3 wickets for 53 runs, England needs 429 runs to win the match in the remaining two days of play.

