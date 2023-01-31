Lucknow Pitch Stirs Mega Controversy, New Pitch To Be Placed For IPL As Curator Gets Fired

The Ekana Sports City pitch, used during the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 International match came under the scanner after the match turned out to be a low-scoring affair. As per reports, the Lucknow pitch curator has now been removed from his position. Reports also claim that a brand new pitch will be prepared at the venue for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

New Zealand were bowled out on the low total of 99 runs in 17.1 overs in the first innings of the 2nd T20I. However, India clinched victory in thrilling fashion only in the last over of the match. India scored 101/4 in 19.5 overs to win the match by six wickets with only one ball left in the match.

Hardik Pandya and Gautam Gambhir rain hard on Lucknow pitch

The pitch used during the match stirred a massive controversy due to the unplayable condition. India captain Hardik Pandya slammed the pitch conditions after the match and was also joined by former India opener Gautam Gambhir. It is pertinent to mention that Ekana Sports City is the home ground of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise and Gambhir serves as the mentor for the IPL team.

Revealing his thoughts on the pitch after the second T20I, Hardik said, “To be honest, it was a shocker of a wicket. Both the games we have played so far. I don’t mind difficult wickets. I am all up for that, but these two wickets are not made for T20. Somewhere down the line the curators or the grounds that we are going to play in should make sure they prepare the pitches earlier”.

“It was a sub-standard wicket and not a T20 wicket”

At the same time, speaking on the live broadcast of the match by Star Sports, Gambhir said, “Let’s be very honest, it was a sub-standard wicket and not a T20 wicket. You don’t expect this kind of purchase from the spinners and it was tough. When you are chasing 100, your ability to play spin, your ability to rotate the strike comes into the picture. I was surprised by the way Indian batters played against spin. They could have played much better and shouldn’t have taken that deep”.