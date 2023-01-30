Washington Sundar Sacrifices His Wicket For Suryakumar Yadav After Terrible Mix-up - Watch

Team India defeated New Zealand in a thriller second T20 International match in Lucknow. On a difficult batting pitch Suryakumar Yadav stayed at the pitch till the end and made sure that Team India wins the match. During the match it was difficult for the batsmen to hit boundaries and the game was totally dependent upon singles and doubles.

Washington Sundar sacrifices his wicket

During the 15th over of the second innings Suryakumar Yadav tried to sneak a single off Glenn Phillips bowling. Surya tried to convince non-striker Washington Sundar to run for a single to which Washington Sundar denied. Surya kept on running and reached the non striker end. This resulted in a horrible mix up and Washington seeing the importance of Surya’s on the pitch sacrificed his wicket and was run out.

After Washington sacrificed his wicket, Surya made sure that he remained at the crease and ensured Team India’s win. At the end Surya was well accompanied by captain Hardik Pandya and Team India won the match with their 6 wickets still left.

At one time the match went very close as there was a lot of help for the spinners on the pitch and it took Team India 19.5 overs to chase down the target of 100.

Before this batting first New Zealand were only able to make 99 runs in their quota of 20 overs of the first innings. No New Zealand batsman was able to stay at the crease for long and the New Zealand innings was well controlled by Indian spinners.

The pitch was so spin friendly that part time spinner Deepak Hooda also completed his quota of 4 overs.

India captain Hardik Pandya also gave his views regarding the pitch. Hardik said, “To be honest, it was a shocker of a wicket. Both the games we have played so far.”

The match was special for Yuzvendra Chahal as well as he became the leading wicket taker for Team India in T20I's leaving Bhuvneshwar Kumar behind.

The series is now levelled at 1-1 and the third T20I will be played in Ahmedabad on 1st February, Wednesday.