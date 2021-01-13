Madan Lal Says Jasprit Bumrah's Presence In 4th Test 'will Be Beneficial' For Team India

Former India pacer and chief of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) Madan Lal feels the presence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI will give the visitors an edge going into the series-deciding fourth Test at the Gabba, Brisbane that gets underway on Friday.

Team India's injury woes have compounded with each passing day and the latest in the list is Bumrah as the fast bowler has an abdominal strain. But as per reports, the team management is clear that he will lead the attack in the series decider even if he is 50 per cent fit.

'It will be beneficial': Madan Lal

"Brisbane as a ground is different so I think challenges will be there for the Indian team. And I feel if Bumrah plays it will be beneficial for the Indian team," Lal told ANI.

While the pace spearhead's availability for the decider is still unsure, two of the main players Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari have been ruled out of the contest. Jadeja has been ruled out with a dislocated thumb whereas, the number six batsman who was the star of India's second innings will be out of action as he has a Grade 2 tear on his right hamstring that could keep him out of action for a considerable time which means that Vihari might also end up missing the upcoming four-match home Test series against England in February.

Who will gain the upper hand at the Gabba?

The Tim Paine-led side must win the series-decider in order to seal the series. If the final Test match ends in a stalemate, then not only will the four-match series be tied at 1-1, but India will also end up retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The visitors are the current holders of the prestigious trophy after having won the previous edition of the four-match Test series 2-1 in the 2018-19 season. It was also Team India's first-ever Test series win on Australian soil.

