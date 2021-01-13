Team India Players Leave No Stone Unturned, Sweat It Out In The Nets Before Brisbane Test

Team India players left no stone unturned as they were seen sweating it out in the nets just two days before the series-deciding fourth and final Test match at the Gabba Brisbane. The visitors will be looking for Team India to bring their A-game come Friday with the aim of retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had posted a video of India's frontline batsmen including the likes of stand-in-captain Ajinkya Rahane, vice-captain Rohit Sharma and others batting in the nets. While the area of focus was mostly on defensive as well as backfoot shots, there were a couple of batsmen who did not hesitate in coming down the track and play some aggressive shots as well.

What really stood out here was that the bowling machine was not used in this net session as the bowlers (both pacers & spinners) were seen bowling to the batsmen. Even a net bowler had also decided to make the most of the practice session as well.

The winner takes it all at the Gabba

Australia drew first blood in the pink-ball Test match at the Adelaide Oval that had ended inside three days. A determined Team India then staged a remarkable comeback by registering a famous win in the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to keep the series alive.

The hosts had the upper hand in the third Test match at the SCG. However, the visitors were not to go down without a fight. In fact, the odds were against them on Day 5 as they had to survive the entire day with a mammoth target of 407 looking far-fetched and only had eight wickets in hand. On top of that, they were short of one batsman Ravindra Jadeja who has been ruled out of the remainder of the series due to a thumb fracture.

Nonetheless, Rahane & Co. batted out the final three sessions of the contest to ensure that the four-match series is tied at 1-1.

Now, the Aussies must win the series-decider in order to seal the series. If the final Test match ends in a stalemate, then not only will the four-match series be tied at 1-1, but India will also end up retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Team India are the current holders of the prestigious trophy after having won the previous edition of the four-match Test series 2-1 in the 2018-19 season. It was also India's first-ever Test series win on Australian soil.

