'Mahi Bhai Will Come': Mohammad Shami Reveals Hopes Of Seeing Dhoni Return To Team India

Team India's pacer Mohammad Shami opened up on his hopes to see former skipper MS Dhoni make a comeback to the national side and admitted that the team missed the presence of the veteran. It has been over ten months since Dhoni last set foot on the field, with his last outing being the semi-final loss against New Zealand at the World Cup in 2019. Since then, speculations of Captain Cool's future has been rife with talks of his retirement doing rounds on social media. However, the World Cup-winning captain has not revealed one bit yet about the plans he has for his future with regard to international cricket.

READ | PSL Facing Economic Crisis, Some Team Owners Looking To Exit: Shoaib Akhtar

'He is such a big player'

Talking to Rohit Jungal in a conversation on Instagram, Mohammad Shami revealed that the team missed the presence of MS Dhoni both on and off the field. The right-handed pacer fondly recalled memories cherished with the 'big player' and expressed hopes of seeing MS Dhoni return to the national side. Mohammad Shami said that he has played under Dhoni in all three formats of the game except in the IPL and revealed that Dhoni treated all his teammates equally with respect when it came to seeking guidance from the veteran. Mohammad Shami also reminisced the times when he used to have dinner with Dhoni, recalling the late-night chats and the fun moments that they once shared.

READ | VVS Laxman Expresses Gratitude To Sourav Ganguly; Says 'he Wore His Heart On His Sleeves'

Shami joins COVID relief works

Team India's pacer Mohammad Shami became the latest sports personality to join the COVID relief works as the pacer distributed masks & food to migrants in Uttar Pradesh. As the battle against coronavirus rages on in different parts of the country, sportspersons across India have helped the needy and the poor providing them with relief materials including food and transport. Mohammad Shami distributed food packets and masks to migrants returning to their homes on National Highway no. 24 in Uttar Pradesh. Further, the right-hand pacer has also set up food distribution centres near his residence in Sahaspur.

READ | England Likely To Play 3 Tests Against WI Without Crowd; Clearance Awaited From UK Govt

As #IndiaFightsCorona, @MdShami11 comes forward to help people trying to reach home by distributing food packets & masks on National Highway No. 24 in Uttar Pradesh. He has also set up food distribution centres near his house in Sahaspur.



We are in this together🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/gpti1pqtHH — BCCI (@BCCI) June 2, 2020

READ | Ex-Pak Player Throws Weight Behind Naseem Shah, Claims Will Make Virat Kohli His 'bunny'