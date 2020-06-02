Last Updated:

VVS Laxman Expresses Gratitude To Sourav Ganguly; Says 'he Wore His Heart On His Sleeves'

VVS Laxman shared the picture of Sourav Ganguly on Twitter where he described him as someone who always wore his heart on his sleeves.

VVS Laxman

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman in his latest series of showing gratitude to the legends of the game with whom he shared the same dressing room, has posted the iconic picture of ex-India captain Sourav Ganguly waving his shirt in the Lord's balcony. VVS Laxman shared the picture on Twitter where he described Sourav as someone who always wore his heart on his sleeves. Laxman shared the picture of the 2002 Tri-series final win against England to praise the current BCCI president's great leadership qualities. 

The iconic picture of Sourav Ganguly is so special because India not just managed to chase down a mammoth target, but did it with its two budding superstars Yuvraj Sing and Mohammad Kaif, and that too at a time when experts had ruled out the Men in Blue's chance of winning the game.

India successfully chased 326 runs with just 3 balls to spare. India was 146 for 5 when Yuvraj and Kaif came down to bat and the duo stitched a 121-run partnership to help their country win the game at the symbolic home of cricket. 

Laxman's tribute 

Laxman recently shared similar posts for legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and one of the finest bowlers of his time Anil Kumble as part of the series.

"I have been very fortunate throughout my career to have played alongside men who inspired through their deeds. There are lessons to be learned, like I did, from the way they carried themselves. Over the next few days, I’ll be paying tribute to teammates who influenced me immensely,"Laxman had tweeted on May 30.  

