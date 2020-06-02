VVS Laxman Expresses Gratitude To Sourav Ganguly; Says 'he Wore His Heart On His Sleeves'

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman in his latest series of showing gratitude to the legends of the game with whom he shared the same dressing room, has posted the iconic picture of ex-India captain Sourav Ganguly waving his shirt in the Lord's balcony. VVS Laxman shared the picture on Twitter where he described Sourav as someone who always wore his heart on his sleeves. Laxman shared the picture of the 2002 Tri-series final win against England to praise the current BCCI president's great leadership qualities.

The iconic picture of Sourav Ganguly is so special because India not just managed to chase down a mammoth target, but did it with its two budding superstars Yuvraj Sing and Mohammad Kaif, and that too at a time when experts had ruled out the Men in Blue's chance of winning the game.

India successfully chased 326 runs with just 3 balls to spare. India was 146 for 5 when Yuvraj and Kaif came down to bat and the duo stitched a 121-run partnership to help their country win the game at the symbolic home of cricket.

Unconventional and fiercely proud, @SGanguly99 wore his heart on his sleeve. And, sometimes, bared it too! Empowering youngsters who went on to do wonders for the country was credit to his great leadership qualities. pic.twitter.com/wCVuRctqPD — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 2, 2020

Laxman's tribute

Laxman recently shared similar posts for legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and one of the finest bowlers of his time Anil Kumble as part of the series.

"I have been very fortunate throughout my career to have played alongside men who inspired through their deeds. There are lessons to be learned, like I did, from the way they carried themselves. Over the next few days, I’ll be paying tribute to teammates who influenced me immensely,"Laxman had tweeted on May 30.

His trail-blazing career is the stuff legends are made of,but even more endearing is his commitment, passion & respect for the game that made him what he is.Staying grounded despite the adulation he received is a remarkable quality,one of the hallmarks of his greatness @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/J0ZJX6AOZ1 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 31, 2020

A giant in every sense, he rose above and beyond the call of duty. The grit, drive and bravery displayed through this picture is quintessential @anilkumble1074 .Never giving up, no matter what, was a trait which made Anil the cricketer he became. pic.twitter.com/pEPNgVRcPA — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 1, 2020

