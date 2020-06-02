Ex-Pak Player Throws Weight Behind Naseem Shah, Claims Will Make Virat Kohli His 'bunny'

Former Pakistan cricketer Faisal Iqbal has claimed that young pacer Naseem Shah will easily be able to find success against Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The Indian skipper has been widely regarded as one of the best batsmen currently with several records to his name. Recently, the Pakistan young gun had also remarked that he is eager to face Kohli and is not afraid of him either.

Taking to Twitter, Iqbal claimed that with Shah's 'genuine pace and swing,' Virat Kohli will be his 'bunny' anytime. "Looking forward to the future battle," he added in his tweet.

With due respect to Virat as a great batsman I am sure our upcoming superstar fast bowler @iNaseemShah with genuine pace 🔥 and swing virat will be his bunny anytime! Looking forward to the future 🏏battle! 👍🏻😉 #RespectForBoth 🤗 https://t.co/WrIdpybNQe — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) June 1, 2020

'I respect Virat Kohli but don't fear him': Naseem Shah

During an interview with a Pakistani cricket website, Naseem Shah went on to say that he does respect Virat Kohli but is not intimidated by him. Justifying the same, the budding cricketer mentioned that there is always a challenge to bowl to the best, but that is where one needs to raise their game. Naseem then added that he is looking forward to playing against the Indian captain and arch-rivals India whenever that chance comes.

Speaking about the iconic India-Pakistan clash, Shah went on to say that India versus Pakistan is always special and he has already been told that players can become heroes and villains in those matches. Furthermore, the youngster added that they are special matches as they happen so rarely and he is looking forward to playing against India whenever that opportunity arises.

The quickie assured hopes to bowl well against India when that chance comes by and has assured that he will not let the Pakistani fans down.

