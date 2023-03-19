PCB Chief Najam Sethi Bashed By Netizens As He Rates PSL Higher Than IPL

PCB chief Najam Sethi was thoroughly trolled by the netizens after he compared the digital viewership of the eighth season of PSL with that of IPL's recent season. Speaking at a press conference, Sethi revealed that Pakistan's franchise tournament has got better traction than its Indian counterpart. The statement by Sethi became a subject of derision among social media users.

Speaking at a press event on Saturday Najam Sethi said, "Record crowd and record ticket sales. Let’s talk about digital. PSL was only at the half stage, so I asked about our digital rating. Najam Sethi's show used to have 0.5 rating on TV, whereas PSL is getting rating of more than 11. So it would be 18 or 20, when it completes. Over a 150 million people watched it on digital. It is not a small thing. At the same stage, IPL’s digital rating was 130 million and PSL is more than 150 million. So this is a great success of Pakistan."

The statement wasn't accepted by cricket fans worldwide and thus the thrashing began from their side on social media. Here are a few of the many reactions thrown by the users.

Harbhajan Singh takes a dig at Babar Azam

Before PCB chairman it was the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, who also recently presented contentious comments related to IPL. In a podcast session, Azam was asked to pick the better league between BBL and IPL. Azam who hasn't been a part of either of the leagues till now chose BBL over IPL. The matter became a subject of discussion and it even reached veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who expressed his thoughts on Azam's statement by posting a laughing emoticon on Twitter.