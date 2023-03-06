Major Setback For Mumbai Indians As Another Fast Bowler After Bumrah Ruled Out: Reports

Australian cricketer Jhye Richardson was ruled out of Australia's ODI tour of India due to a hamstring injury, which also cast doubt on his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. As the reports of Richardson’s injury in the first-class game made headlines, it also came as a massive concern for five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians. The 26-year-old pacer has been absent from the cricketing field since January 4, when he strained his hamstring.

In the meantime, he was expected to be fit in time for the Big Bash League (BBL) finals but went on to miss matches for two months. Despite not playing any cricket in the Marsh Cup or the Sheffield Shield since picking up the injury, Richardson was named for Australia’s ODI tour of India.

Australia named him in the 16-man squad that will face the Men In Blue in a three-match ODI series from March 17. Meanwhile, Nathan Ellis has been now named as the replacement for Richardson ahead of the ODI series. However, MI will suffer a massive blow if the Aussie pacer doesn’t recover in time.

Mumbai Indians already deprived of Jasprit Bumrah's services

The IPL 2023 is all set to kick off on March 31 with the clash between the legendary MS Dhoni and IPL 2022-winning captain Hardik Pandya. Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will play the season opener in Ahmedabad. On the other hand, MI will open its campaign against RCB on April 2.

MI is already deprived of Jasprit Bumrah’s services for IPL 2023 as the star pacer is yet to completely recover from a back injury. Bumrah has been absent from the field since September 2022. However, the team still has players like Cameron Green, Jason Behrendorff, and Jofra Archer on their side. Here’s a look at MI’s full squad for the IPL 2023.

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Mohd Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal