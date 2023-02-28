Huge Setback For Team India And Mumbai Indians, Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Undergo Surgery

Indian pace-bowler Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss out on the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a back injury. According to ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah has not fully recovered from the injury that he suffered last year and has been given the option of undergoing surgery by the BCCI medical staff at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Although a final decision on the surgery has not been taken yet, it has been learnt that Bumrah is expected to be unavailable for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023.

BCCI wants Bumrah to be fit for the World Cup

Since Bumrah sustained the injury in June last year, he has missed three major tournaments for India including the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup 2022. He also failed to make it for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia, which will decide India's qualification status for the World Test Championship final. As per reports, the BCCI wants Bumrah to be fit before the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, which is scheduled to be played in India in October-November this year. Hence, the option of surgery has been suggested by the BCCI medical staff due to recurring niggles in his lower back.

Huge blow to Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians were looking to play Bumrah and Jofra Archer together in the match same ever since they acquired the England speedster for Rs. 8 crore ahead of IPL 2022 mega auctions. However, due to some reason or the other, Mumbai's plan to field the dream pace-bowling combo together is getting hampered. Last year, it was Archer who missed out on playing in the IPL due to an injury and this year, it's going to be Bumrah.

Bumrah was earlier slated to make a return for the third and fourth Test match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia. After being ruled out of the first two Tests, it was being reported that Bumrah might make a comeback in the third Test for India. But when the BCCI unveiled the squad for the remaining two Tests, it became clear that the India pacer has not recovered fully from his injury.

Image: BCCI