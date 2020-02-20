MAL Vs HK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11 And All Live Match Details

Hong Kong's tour of Malaysia will kick-off on Thursday, February 20 at the Kinrara Academy Oval Stadium. Hong Kong last visited Kuala Lumpur in August 2018 for the ACC Asia Cup Qualifier, which they won to qualify for the Asia Cup. Both sides will be taking up the field after a gap of almost three months and will surely be an interesting clash between the two minnows. Keep reading for the MAL vs HK Dream11 prediction, team previews and all match details.
Date: Thursday, 20th February 2020
Time: 5:00 PM IST (7:30 PM Local)
Venue – Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia has so far played only 15 T20Is so far. Malaysia lost their last T20I series at home to Vanuatu. Syed Aziz has been key for the struggling Malaysians, having scored over 400 runs scored so far. Pavandep Singh, Fitri Sham and Anwar Rahman have 37 wickets between them, boosting Malaysia's bowling attack.
Hong Kong are the more experienced of the two with 35 games played so far. They have won 13 games while losing 22. Kinchit Shah is one of the key batsmen for visitors and is also quite handy with the ball. Hamed Khan and Waqas Khan will be expected to lead their batting line-up. Nasrulla Rana and Hasan Khan Mohammad will be leading the bowling unit of Hong Kong.
Bhushan Save(c), Virandeep Singh(w), Syed Aziz, Ahmad Faiz, Pavandeep Singh, Aminuddin Ramly, Syazrul Idrus, Anwar Rahman, Sharvin Muniandy, Dhivendran Mogan, Nazril Rahman, Fitri Sham, Mohamed Arief, Khizar Hayat
Aizaz Khan(c), Scott McKechnie(w), Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Haroon Arshad, Waqas Khan, Mohsin Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Shahid Wasif, Ehsan Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Hamed Khan, Aftab Hussain
Captain: Kinchit Shah
Vice-Captain: Syed Aziz
Wicket-keeper: V Singh (MAL)
Batsmen: S Aziz (MAL), Nizakat-Khan (HK), M Arief (MAL)
All Rounders: K Shah (HK), E Khan (HK), W Barkat (HK)
Bowlers: A Hussain (HK), Anwar-Rahman (MAL), F Sham (MAL)
Hong Kong will be the favourites to win the game.
Note: The MAL vs HK Dream11 prediction is our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.