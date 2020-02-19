Umar Akmal Roasted By Netizens For Getting 'brother From Another Mother' Hilariously Wrong

Pakistani batsman Umar Akmal has once again got it wrong when it comes to posting social media captions. Umar started trending on Twitter on Wednesday after he seemingly made a silly mistake with the caption of one of his posts on his official Twitter account.

Umar posted a photo with former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzak and wrote, "Mother from another brother," instead of the correct version, 'Brother from another mother.'

It is said that Umar, soon after realizing his mistake deleted the tweet but the damage was already done. Twitter started trolling Umar and the screenshot of the tweet was shared widely. '#UmarAkmalQuote' is trending on Twitter and the users are not holding back.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Here is my entry

" Policy is the best 👍 honesty"

By_ Umar Akmal. #UmarAkmalQuote pic.twitter.com/FoYPk3bhLH — Hitesh Janghela (@HiteshJanghela) February 19, 2020

"Me with my large Foofa and its small kid" - Umar Akmal #UmarAkmalQuote pic.twitter.com/xlnfizr76K — Harsh Chaudhary (@Harshjatt_ABD17) February 19, 2020

The rock is cooking smell you know. #UmarAkmalQuote pic.twitter.com/RpFzdP6X7l — Karan Sharma (@IKaransharma27) February 19, 2020

Recently, Umar Akmal found himself in the middle of a controversy after reports of the batsman misbehaving at a fitness test emerged where he allegedly asked the fitness consultants, 'Charbi Kahan hai?' after failing the test. According to his elder brother and former wicket-keeper of the senior national team, Kamran Akmal, Umar did it in mischief and said that it was just a “misunderstanding”.

The last time Umar was seen on the field was in October 2019 during a T20I match against the touring Sri Lankan side in Lahore but concerns related to his fitness have been overlooked for the better half of his career.

